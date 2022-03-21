TTD to release Special Darshan tokens of Rs. 300 for April 2022 today

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, which has been slashing the number of Tirumala darshan tickets due to Coronavirus has been steadily increasing the number of darshan tickets. The quota of tickets is increasing as the corona conditions are gradually declining. Meanwhile, the special darshan tickets of Rs. 300 for the month of April will be released shortly on the TTD official website. Devotees will be able to book tickets after registering with their e-mail ID and phone number on the website in advance.



As part of this, 30,000 tickets per day from Monday to Wednesday and 25,000 tickets per day from Thursday to Sunday will be available online. TTD has also issued a statement regarding the Sarvadarshan tokens. It will issue 30,000 tokens a day at offline counters.



Meanwhile, TTD tickets will also be issued for the May quota. These tickets will be available on the website from the 23rd of this month. Meanwhile, the TTD has asked the devotees adhere to the covid protocols. Also, the TTD has released the Arjitha Seva tickets for the months of April, May and June on Sunday.