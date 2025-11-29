TTD to replace old vehicles with electric ones

Tirumala: TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary said keeping in view the sanctity of Tirumala and the need to protect its environment, TTD had taken measures to introduce electric vehicles in place of old diesel and petrol vehicles.

On Friday, a review meeting was held at Padmavathi Rest House in Tirupati with senior consultant representatives from the Union ministry of road transport and highways, RTC officials and TTD officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the additional EO said that following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, several steps have already been taken to transform Tirumala into a completely pollution-free pilgrimage centre.

As a first step, he said plans are underway to introduce electric buses on the Tirupati–Tirumala route on a full scale.

Similarly, taxis and other rental vehicles operating in Tirumala will be gradually replaced with electric vehicles.

During the meeting, senior consultant representative from Delhi, Kunal Joshi, gave a Power Point Presentation on various aspects.

The additional EO instructed the concerned officials to submit a detailed report on the same.

He added that the matter will be discussed in the upcoming TTD Board meeting and appropriate decisions will be taken.

TTD DFO Phanikumar Naidu, VGO Surendra, IT deputy General Manager Venkateswarlu Naidu, officials from the state transport department, RTC and police participated.