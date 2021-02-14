TTD to resume Kalyanamastu soon

Tirupati: TTD will relaunch the Kalyanamastu programme, conducting of mass marriages for poor, soon across the country following the directions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to media after the foundation ceremony for Goddess Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple at GN Chetty road in Chennai and the launch of the Gudiko- Gomata campaign in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy said TTD aimed to complete the construction works within one-and-a-half-years. He said it was the TTD's goal to provide the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy and support to poor for meeting wedding costs of their children by conducting community weddings in a big way. TTD will soon select a Muhurtam and launch the programme under which the TTD provides Mangalasutras, Pattuvastrams to bride and groom besides wedding lunch.

The TTD chairman said the Gudiko-Gomata campaign launched in Karthika masam has already in full swing in AP, Karnataka, Delhi and Telangana states and launched in Tamil Nadu on Saturday over the hands of Kanchi pontiff Sri Vijayendra Saraswati. He said the cost of Sri Padmavati temple was estimated to be around Rs 6.85 crore of which TTD is bearing Rs 5.85 crore and TTD local advisory committee president Sekhar Reddy is contributing Rs 1 crore.

The TTD chairman said Tamil Nadu Government had agreed to grant 10 acre land in either at ECR road or OMR road towards the construction of Sri Venkateswara temple. Our engineering officials will visit both the places and take a final call, he added.

He said as part of Sanatana Hindu Dharma campaign TTD is building Sri Venkateswara temples at Jammu and Mumbai and is also developing the Kanyakumari temple.