TTD unveils vision for Global Outreach

Tirupati: Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board has taken a significant step towards global outreach by deciding to form an expert committee to strategise the expansion of TTD temples and properties worldwide.

This decision, announced during the second Trust Board meeting chaired by BR Naidu held on Tuesday at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala, aligns with the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The initiative aims to establish Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples in key locations across the country, extending the spiritual and cultural influence of TTD while ensuring accessibility for devotees globally.

Trust Board Chairman BR Naidu along with Executive Officer J Syamala Rao and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Choudary revealed the board decisions to the media after the meeting in which he outlined a series of transformative resolutions. The formation of the expert committee underscores the Trust Board’s focus on fostering spiritual inclusivity and global cultural integration.

In addition to the expansion plan, the board resolved to request the State government to advocate for national status for Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS). This designation is expected to attract special funding from the Centre, enabling the hospital to enhance medical services for underprivileged patients. The board also requested the state government to approve the proposals for upgrading medical facilities at SVIMS with the appointment of additional surgeons, nurses and paramedical staff and the procurement of advanced medical equipment.

The Trust Board also prioritised feedback-driven improvements in services. It approved a Feedback Management System in collaboration with AP Digital Corporation to gather input from devotees and enhance their experience. To ensure high-quality, affordable food for pilgrims, the board approved a new licensing system for canteen management and sanctioned the hiring of 258 catering staff to improve Annaprasadam offerings.

The board extended its philanthropic efforts by approving Rs 2 crore from the SV Vidyadana Trust to support a traditional school in Tirupati managed by the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. A dedicated Food Safety Department will be established to inspect and ensure the hygiene of food items, with the post of Senior Food Safety Officer to be filled promptly.

Further decisions included appealing to the Maharashtra government to reduce the lease price of Rs.20 crore for the 3.6 acres of land in Navi Mumbai intended for constructing the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple. The land was allocated by the local City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).