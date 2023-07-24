Live
Union Minister offers prayers to Gangamma
Highlights
Tirupati: Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, on Sunday offered prayers to Tataiahgunta Gangamma, the folk Goddess, in the city.
The Minister performed special poojas to the folk Goddess after which temple priests Murali Swamy and Ramakrishna Sharma rendered Vedarseervachanam to him and offered prasadams and a memento. The Union Minister said that he was fortunate to visit the folk Goddess temple and added that he prayed to Gangamma to shower her blessings for the people in the country and to see that they live in peace and prosperity.
Local BJP leaders Gundala Gopinath, Samanchi Srinivas, Subramanyam Yadav, Kavitha, Raja Sekhar and others were present.
