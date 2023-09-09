Live
Just In
Utlotsavam celebrated grandly in Tirumala
- Enthusiastic youth breaking the Utlu organised as part of Utlotsavam held at Hathiranji Math in Tirumala on Friday
- Sri Malayappa Swamy and Sri Krishna Swami taken out in a procession on Tiruchi as part of Utlotsavam in Tirumala on Friday
Tirumala: As part of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, Utlotsavam was held in Tirumala on Friday in a grand manner. Utlotsavam (Shikyotsavam) is organised a day after Gokulashtami as a custom. As part of it, Sri Malayappa Swamy on the golden Tiruchi and Sri Krishna Swami on the another Tiruchi paraded through the streets and observed Utlotsavam in many places.
First, the Utsava murthies reached in a procession to Sri Peddajiyar Mutt. After receiving special pujas, the deities participated in the Utlotsavam held opposite Golla Mandapam at Hathiranji Math, Karnataka satras and other places.
Many people and devotees participated in the Utlotsavam with great enthusiasm, which lasted till night and broke the Utlu. Tirumala Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Tirumala Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, EO A V Dharma Reddy, Srivari Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham and others participated in this religious event.