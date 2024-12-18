Vaikunta Ekadasi: SED tickets online quota to be released on Dec 24

Tirumala: As the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan in connection with Vaikunta Ekadasi is scheduled from January 10 to 19 in 2025, TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with the additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary held a review meeting on Tuesday evening.

The review took place at Annamayya Bhavan at Tirumala. JEO Veerabrahmam and CVSO Sreedhar were also present.

The meeting has decided to release Srivani darshan tickets online for 10 days on December 23 at 11 am for Vaikunta dwara darshan. Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets (Rs 300) for 10 days will be released online on December 24 at 11 am.

Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens will be allotted at eight locations in Tirupati and one in Tirumala for 10 days of Vaikunta dwara darshan from January 10 to 19.

SSD tokens will be issued at MR Palli, Jivakona, Rama Naidu School, Ramachandra Pushkarini, Indira Maidan, Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, Bhudevi Complex and Kaustubham Rest House at Tirumala.

The EO directed chief engineer to arrange necessary facilities for devotees at token issuing centres.

Only devotees with tokens/tickets will be allowed for darshan. Devotees without token can come to Tirumala but not allowed to enter in darshan queue lines

Protocol darshans will start at 4.45 am on Vaikunta Ekadasi day.

Vedaseervachanam is cancelled in the temple on Vaikunta Ekadasi in view of heavy rush of devotees.

Golden chariot procession will take place from 9 am to 11 am on the day of Vaikunta Ekadasi.

Chakra Snanam in Srivari Pushkarini will be performed from 5.30 am to 6.30 am on Vaikunta Dwadasi day on January 11.

There will be no special darshan facility for Govindamala devotees.

On Vaikuntha Ekadasi, police have been asked to take steps to regulate traffic in Tirumala in coordination with TTD security personnel. The meeting instructed the Annaprasadam wing to distribute Annaprasadam continuously from 6 am to 12 midnight. Tea, coffee, milk, upma, Chakkera pongali, Pongali will be distributed to devotees.

A quantity of 3.50 lakh laddus will be kept available daily without any inconvenience to the devotees and another 3.50 lakh laddus will be kept as buffer stock during the 10 days.