Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam begins with grandeur at Tirumala

Tirumala: Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam commenced in a grand and devotional atmosphere at the Tirumala Srivari Temple on Tuesday. The temple premises echoed with the chanting of ‘Govinda Govinda’ as thousands of devotees had darshan of Lord Venkateswara through the sacred Vaikuntha Dwaram. After offering prayers, devotees passed through the Vaikuntha Dwaram and expressed satisfaction over the smooth arrangements made by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary personally inspected the arrangements inside the temple and along the queue lines. They interacted with devotees and sought feedback on the facilities provided. Speaking to the media, Chairman BR Naidu said elaborate and unprecedented arrangements were made to ensure devotees did not face any inconvenience. He said the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam was progressing smoothly with careful planning and that devotees were highly satisfied with the arrangements.

TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal said the Vaikuntha Dwarams were opened at 12.05 am, after which the daily rituals were performed and darshan began. As per the directions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, priority has been given to common devotees during the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanams. All Arjitha Sevas at the Tirumala Srivari Temple were cancelled on the day

Nearly 3,500 police and vigilance personnel have been deployed to ensure robust security arrangements. Continuous monitoring is being carried out through the AI Command Control Centre to ensure safety and smooth movement of devotees. Token holders have been advised to strictly adhere to their allotted time slots during the first three days.

Srivari Temple was beautifully decorated with traditional floral arrangements that captivated devotees. From the Mahadwaram to the Dhwajasthambam and the Vaikuntha Dwaram, the temple was adorned with a variety of fruits, fragrant and colourful flowers, and foliage. Over ten days, about 50 tonnes of traditional flowers, 10 tonnes of fruits, and four tonnes of cut flowers are being used to enhance the festive atmosphere.

Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple setting arranged near the Srivari Temple also attracted a large number of devotees. The special arrangement was made with donor support under the supervision of the TTD Garden Department.

On the occasion of Vaikuntha Dwadasi, the Chakra Snanam of Sri Sudarshana Chakrathalwar will be held on Wednesday between 4.30 am and 5.30 am at Sri Swami Pushkarini. It is believed that devotees who take a holy dip at the auspicious time will receive sacred merit equivalent to bathing in 66 crore holy theerthams in the Seshachala hills. On Vaikuntha Dwadasi as well, all Arjitha Sevas at the Tirumala Srivari Temple stand cancelled by TTD.

Several VVIPs, including Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh ministers and celebrities, offered prayers at the Tirumala temple on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadasi.