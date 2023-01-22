WEF summit in Davos: Jayadev hails India's growth story

Tirupati: India emerges as the brightest spot in the economic growth story even as the world grapples with uncertainty and many leaders are viewing India with a renewed positive optimism.

In this backdrop, top Indian honchos from different paths of lives have gathered at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit at Davos to share ideas and gain insights.

Amara Raja Group co-founder and chairman Galla Jayadev who took part in the prestigious event spoke not just business but also highlighted the long-standing issues that the globe is facing in the aftermath of the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, in the summit held from January 16 to 20 in Davos.

Galla who participated in several panel discussions, leaders' talk and policy meetings discussed the ways in which India can attract more investments and exchanged ideas on making India self-reliant. He also met with the Economic Minister of Azerbaijan and Governor of the State of Illinois, USA.

In his meetings with the industry leaders like Bharti Enterprises CEO Sunil Bharti Mittal, Mahindra & Mahindra (Auto & Farm) Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar and others, he spoke on the future course of action, gave an outlook on the industry sentiment and shared his optimism towards India's growth story.

While speaking to media at the summit, Galla Jayadev informed that Amara Raja Group will be setting up a Giga factory for making lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

"This is for the fourth time that I have attended the WEF Summit in Davos and I have witnessed the profile of India only increase and the latest global challenges have helped India's profile even more. The supply chain de-risking strategy of many countries towards China has set the right opportunity for India. The way we quickly recovered from Covid has put us on the global investment map and India's time is right now," Galla who is also MP from Guntur told multiple media outlets at WEF.