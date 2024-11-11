Will make Tirumala pilgrimage a memorable one: Bhanu Prakash

Tirupati: BJP senior leader and TTD Trust Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy promised to work with renewed vigor to protect the sanctity and serenity of the holy Tirumala temple.

Members of various associations have felicitated Bhanu Prakash Reddy, as he became TTD Board member for second time, at a programme here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, the member claimed that he has been been fighting for protecting Sanatana Dharma and as the TTD Board member he will see that TTD will expand its activities to spread our Hindu Sanatana Dharma to remote areas also. “I will focus on TTD to provide more services to pilgrims, like ensuring hassle-free darshan, comfortable stay in Tirumala and like, to make their pilgrimage a memorable one,” he stated.

Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani, the chief guest,congratulated Bhanu Prakash and requested him to ensure that the TTD will develop all local temples in Chandragiri constituency. Nani said that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Nara Lokesh are keen on overhauling TTD administration, which is in bad shape during YSRCP regime and determined to bring back the glory of TTD and Tirumala.

It may be noted that Bhanu Prakash Reddy is one of the few leaders fighting tirelessly for protecting the sanctity of Tirumala and cleaning the TTD administration for improving services to pilgrims.

Puthalapattu MLA Kalikiri Murali Mohan and others were also present.