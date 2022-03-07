Women told to make use of opportunities before them

Tirupati: AP Government Employees Association (APGEA) women's wing in association with Centre for Women's Studies, SV University has celebrated International Women's Day at SVU senate hall on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the member of State Mahila Commission Gajjala Lakshmi reiterated the Commission's fight against injustice and atrocities against women. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought in Disha Act for the sake of women and showing concern towards their problems.

Tirupati Mayor Dr R Sirisha observed that several women were away from education in the past due to sex discrimination whereas now they are getting equal opportunities which should be made use of by them. Several women are excelling in various fields and showing their talent, she said. Additional SP E Supraja explained the problems being faced by women at the workplace through a power point presentation. She felt that though women were getting equal pay in organised sector, still the wage discrimination persists in the unorganised sector.

TUDA secretary S Lakshmi opined that due to the encouragement given by parents women could take up various challenging tasks. Women should show some mercy at their workplace just as they do in their families which can take them to new heights.

Senior physician Dr P Krishna Prasanthi underlined the need to balance work and family. Women should not ignore their health, focussing all the time on husband, children and family. They should spare at least one hour especially for their own sake and take care of their health.

Dr Rama Devi, DMHO, Prakasam district, said that women should have the qualities of mercy, patience and courage. Then only they would be confident and efficient in the family and at the workplace. Dr Bhadra Mani of SPW College explained the stress management and how women should overcome the work stress.

APGEA Chittoor district president Prasad Reddy, secretary Sivaiah, women's wing president B Santhi Durga, secretary Nagamani, SVU Centre of Women's studies Director Prof D Krishna Murthy, MEPMA PD A Radhamma, Women Development and Child Welfare PD S Naga Sailaja and others took part in the celebrations.