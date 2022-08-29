Women uplift will play key role in nation's development: SPMVV V-C

Tirupati: Vice-Chancellor of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) Prof D Jamuna said that women empowerment and sexual equality will play a key role in the development of the nation and the SPMVV has been putting in all efforts in this direction always. She addressed the valedictory session of the 15-days training programme on the making of handicrafts organised by the department of Bio Sciences & Sericulture and the Women's studies centre of the university at Ramachandrapuram. The department of Scientific and Industrial Research, New Delhi has provided the financial assistance for the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the V-C said that the university will extend all its cooperation for any programme meant towards sexual equality. Project Principal Investigator Prof P Sujatha said that so far, 272 women were trained under the project. They established businesses and yielding incomes. Additional director of sericulture department Geetha Rani, DRDA additional project director Dr Prabhavathi, project co-investigator Prof G Savithri, Dr Neeraja, Dr Santhi, Dr Swetha Priya and Sasi Priya were present.