Tirupati: Young turk Mohith Reddy set for poll battle

Now it's official that Chevireddy Mohith Reddy will be the MLA candidate from Chandragiri constituency. His father and present MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy is going to play a crucial role in Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's core team to deal with the next elections. Though it's not an entirely new development which was in speculation for some time now, Bhaskar Reddy himself made the announcement at Pakala of his constituency on Friday saying that Jagan Mohan Reddy had given clarity on this issue.





The young turk Mohith Reddy has been active in politics and currently he is the Tirupati rural mandal president. Earlier, he served as the district president of YSRCP student's wing and now he is the youth coordinator of Rayalaseema districts. Eyeing the next elections seriously, he has launched padayatra in the constituency meeting all sections of the people personally and so far, he had completed the yatra in Tirupati rural mandal. In a couple of days, he is expected to start padayatra in Yerravaripalem mandal.





Meanwhile Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has been holding various key positions in the government and the party. Being the chairman of TUDA, he is also the ex-officio member of TTD Trust Board. Also, he is the government whip and recently was assigned the responsibilities of party affiliated wings. Considered as very close to Jagan's family, Chevireddy is all set to take up key responsibilities in the party at the state-level. He will become a key member of the Jagan's election team 2024, thus making way for his son in the constituency.





The development assumed significance in the erstwhile Chittoor district as the ruling party has decided to rely on the young blood in the next Assembly elections for which the CM has been going with the slogan 'Why not 175', in their obvious bid to win all seats. The 'Son rise' in Chandragiri constituency now may happen in a few other constituencies as well. In particular, the name of Tirupati Corporation Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, son of sitting MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy was also doing rounds in the city as the next MLA candidate. Abhinay Reddy has been acting in a dynamic way in the Corporation and the party activities which has been giving air to the speculations. Similarly, in GD Nellore reserved constituency, Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy's daughter Dr Krupa Rani is likely to be fielded in her father's place in the next elections. She has been actively touring the constituency and taking part in various programmes with her father.



