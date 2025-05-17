Youth must take responsibility to protect democracy

Tirupati: Former High Court Chief Justice Jasti Chelameswar emphasized that India’s democracy is facing a crisis and called upon the youth to take responsibility for protecting it. He was speaking at the inauguration of the 17th National Conference of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) in Tirupati on Friday.

Justice Chelameswar addressed key issues including electoral reforms, the Indian Constitution, the parliamentary system, and democracy. He expressed concern that even after 75 years of Independence, poverty and discrimination remain widespread, obstructing the nation’s development.

He criticized successive governments for spending thousands of crores without effectively addressing hunger or ensuring inclusive growth. He urged youth to take a proactive role in tackling the pressing challenges confronting society.

Chelameswar also highlighted the neglect of the agricultural sector and the government’s failure to implement the Swaminathan Committee recommendations, which has deeply affected farmers. He noted that, on average, 35 farmers commit suicide daily due to distress, while youth continue to face unemployment and lack of livelihood opportunities.

He called for a united and relentless struggle for the welfare of farmers and the younger generation.

Akhila Bharatiya Kisan Sabha General Secretary Ravula Venkaiah echoed similar concerns, urging young farmers to prepare for a long battle to demand fair prices and resist anti-farmer, pro-corporate government policies.

CPI National Secretary Dr K Narayana, Sukhjindar Mahesari, Vali Ulla Khadri, Arun, Lenin, Aarti, and Periyar Swamy were also present at the event.