YSRCP leaders vow to make Jagan CM again

Tirupati: The YSRCP leaders criticized that the NDA government has failed in all fronts and there neither development nor welfare in the State, at a meeting held here on Sunday, on the occasion of YSRCP senior leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy taking charge as the party president of the erstwhile Chittoor district (Chittoor and Tirupati).

Criticising that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was indulged in diversion tactics to cover up his government failure, all the leaders in one voice declared that they will fight against the corrupt Naidu government and will not rest till the anti-people government steps down.

Former Minister RK Roja, making a scathing attack on Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, said that he made a hue and cry on law-and-order issue during the YSRCP rule, but the same person has sealed his mouth, when now women are raped and murdered daily in the State.

Senior leader V Vijay Sai Reddy predicted that early election will be held in 2027 and exuded confidence that YSRCP will win the election beyond everyone’s imagination. Claiming the dissatisfaction of people of certain sections for their defeat in 2024 election, he stated that they will bounce back to power.

MP YV Subba Reddy said CM Chandrababu Naidu is not sparing even Lord Venkateswara to hit his opponents and using the God for his politics. During the YSRCP rule, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy strived for Tirupati development and succeeded in providing good administration. He added that the YSRCP government had developed ports and also 16 super specialty hospitals, while the new government is trying to privatise them.

Thanking party chief and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his appointment as the president of erstwhile Chittoor district, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy announced that he will not spare any efforts to expose Chandrababu Naidu, who came to power with false promises. “As a disciple of YS Raja Reddy, as a person travelled along with YS Rajasekhara Reddy and a confidant of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, I am delighted to take on Chandrababu Naidu in his own district,” he added.

Stating that he will act as a sincere party worker not as a leader, Bhumana said he will take all the leaders along with him and remain away from group politics.

Senior leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy alleged that actor Mohan Babu was responsible for his son Mohit Reddy’s defeat in Chandragiri. Mohan Babu, though he is with the YSRCP, worked against the party, while Nara Lokesh spent one week in campaigning and spent huge amount to defeat his son.

A large number of party leaders and activists from Tirupati and Chittoor districts attended the meeting, in which Karunakar Reddy took charge as the party president.