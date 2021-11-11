YSRCP will come out with flying colours in Kuppam: MP Gurumurthy

Kuppam: Giving a big push to YSRCP's poll campaign in Kuppam on Wednesday, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumurthy conducted door-to-door canvass in support of the YSRCP candidate Dr Sudheer contesting in the first ever election for Kuppam municipality. The MP along with a host of party leaders approached the voters seeking their support for YSRCP candidate and asked them to bless Sudheer by giving huge majority.

Speaking to The Hans India over phone, the MP exuded confidence that the YSRCP will come out with flying colours in the Kuppam election battle.

He said the welfare programmes of party were sufficient to give a death blow to the opposition TDP.

He said during his hectic campaign, people expressed their satisfaction over the successful implementation of welfare schemes and the two years performance of Jagan's government amply revealing that the party will get most of the wards in Kuppam municipality.

Fuming fire at opposition TDP, he said the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu miserably failed to do anything for the betterment of Kuppam town in last 20 years resulting in people are vexed with the party and eagerly waiting to teach a fitting lesson to TDP in the polls.