1,000-yr-old Jain idol in utter neglect

Vijayawada: Dr E Sivanagi Reddy, Archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation said 1,000 years old Vardhanama Mahavir Jain idol is in utter neglect on the outskirts of Nayakallu village in Kalluru mandal of Kurnool district.

As part of the awareness programme and sensitising the local communities on preserving our heritage for posterity, Dr Reddy and his team conducted a thorough survey of ruined temples, neglected sculptures and inscriptions in and around the village.

They came across the 24th Jain Tirthankar Vardhamana Mahavir sculpture carved out of black basalt stone and noticed that the idol was mutilated at the head and leg portions and thrown on the roadside.

Reddy and his team briefed the villagers on the historical importance of the sculpture which belongs to the Rashtrakuta period (10th century CE) and requested them to shift the idol to inside the village either to a school or Panchayat office and erect it on a pedestal with a label giving the historical details of the sculpture and its style for the benefit of the future generations.

Mahendra Naidu, in-charge, District Archaeological museum of Kurnool and Pleach India team which includes Jitendra, Charan, Uday Kiran Harish, Srihari Kausthubh, Durga and Mythreyi participated in the campaign, Dr Reddy added.