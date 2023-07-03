4,947 candidates appear for UPSC exam

Vijayawada: As many as 4,947 candidates appeared for the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) Enforcement/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Officer examination held at 17 centres here on Sunday. A total of 2,515 candidates attended against 7,890 for the Enforcement/Accounts officer exam, which was conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, and 2,432 candidates appeared against 7,955 for Assistant Provident Fund Officer examination, which was conducted between 2 pm and 4 pm.

The government appointed 780 invigilators, 54 assistant supervisors, 19 liaison officers and 17 venue supervisors to oversee the examinations. Joint Collector P Sampath Kumar observed the examinations as overall inspecting officer and DRO K Mohan Rao as the Custodian officer along with district Collector S Dilli Rao and Sub-Collector Adithi Singh.

While inspecting the examination centre at Siddharth Mahila College, Collector Dilli Rao said that the exams were conducted peacefully. He said that they appointed invigilators and supervisors to oversee the examinations.

Meanwhile, Adithi Singh inspected the examination centre at Narayana Jr College, Chaitanya School and KBC ZPH School. Joint Collector Dr P Sampath Kumar inspected examination centres at PB Siddhartha College.