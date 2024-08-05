4G services across country by March: Pemmasani

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said that the Central government has decided to expand the 4G services across the country. He said by September they will cover 70 per cent and by next March they will cover the whole country.

Along with the MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar, he visited a 4G cell tower set up at Tadikonda of Guntur district on Sunday. He inaugurated the base tower station there.

Speaking on the occasion, he said consumers residing in the remote areas are not in a position to pay more for cell phone recharge. As a result, they are unable to use cell phone services. He said to change the situation, BSNL is setting up the 4G cell tower in Tadikonda.

He said BSNL is trying to make dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu true. He added that the department has been trying to render quality 4G services in the state. He said internet services will be available at lower cost.

BSNL CMD Robert J Ravi said they are conducting the cell tower testing at 300 locations in the state and cell tower equipment was installed at 400 locations and trying to render 4G services. BSNL AP Circle Chief General manager Seshachalam was also present.