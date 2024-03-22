  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

5,000 sarees seized in Sattenapalli

5,000 sarees seized in Sattenapalli
x
Highlights

Narasaraopet: Election flying squad officials seized 5000 sarees at Sattenapalli Industrial Estate area on Thursday. Based on information, the...

Narasaraopet: Election flying squad officials seized 5000 sarees at Sattenapalli Industrial Estate area on Thursday. Based on information, the officials raided a godown and seized the sarees which were packed and kept ready for distribution. Sources said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy photos were printed on sarees.

YSRCP leaders reportedly kept the saree stocks to lure the women voters in the coming general elections.

On Wednesday, flying squad officials seized 2,000 sarees ready kept for distribution at KVR Mart at Sattenapalli of Palnadu district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X