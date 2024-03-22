5,000 sarees seized in Sattenapalli

Narasaraopet: Election flying squad officials seized 5000 sarees at Sattenapalli Industrial Estate area on Thursday. Based on information, the officials raided a godown and seized the sarees which were packed and kept ready for distribution. Sources said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy photos were printed on sarees.

YSRCP leaders reportedly kept the saree stocks to lure the women voters in the coming general elections.

On Wednesday, flying squad officials seized 2,000 sarees ready kept for distribution at KVR Mart at Sattenapalli of Palnadu district.