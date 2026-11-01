75,000 SADAREM slots to be released for disabled persons

Vijayawada: The state government will release 75,000 slots for medical examinations and issuance of SADAREM (Software for Assessment of Disabled for Access, Rehabilitation and Empowerment) certificates to persons with disabilities for November and December.

Slot booking will begin at 10.30 am on November 2. Eligible persons can book slots through village and ward secretariats, Mana Mitra WhatsApp services and the AP Seva Citizen Services Portal.

According to a statement issued by the health and medical department, medical examinations will be conducted at 117 hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and the Directorate of Secondary Health (DSH) across 28 districts.

The government has increased the number of available slots to 75,000 from the initially proposed 40,000 following improvements in the software’s capacity.

Hospitals under the DME have facilities to conduct medical examinations for 21 categories of disabilities. Slots will be allotted for two days a week at these hospitals, while hospitals under the DSH will conduct examinations one day a week.

While booking a SADAREM slot, applicants must correctly declare their disability category based on their knowledge or obtain confirmation from the concerned doctor. Bookings made under incorrect disability categories will not be accepted.

A zonal system will be followed to enable persons with disabilities to undergo medical examinations at hospitals closer to their areas.

An OTP-based facility will be available, subject to prescribed conditions, for those seeking to cancel previously booked slots or remove old SADAREM identification numbers.

Persons with disabilities with less than 40 per cent benchmark disability can access the appeal system through OTP verification and request the removal of old slots or identification numbers. The old slot will be automatically cancelled through this process.

The contact numbers of help desks at the respective hospitals will also be printed on the acknowledgement slips issued after slot booking. Slots will be automatically cancelled if applicants fail to attend their medical examinations within six months from the date of booking. In addition to the existing booking channels, the government has introduced the AP Seva Citizen Services Portal as an additional facility for booking SADAREM slots.