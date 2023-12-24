Accountability, transparency is vital in elections: EC

Vijayawada: The Election Commission senior officials from Delhi came to Vijayawada and conducted two days review meeting on Special Summary Revision and Preparedness for General Elections in a hotel in Vijayawada on Friday and Saturday. The EC officials conducted a video conference with the collectors and superintendents of police of Nandyala, Sri Satyasai, NTR, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati on the second day Saturday.

Speaking at a meeting, Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Dharmendra Sarma and Nitish Vyas asked the Andhra Pradesh Election commission officials to take measures for the successful conducting of general elections in a free and fair manner next year. He said that accountability and transparency are very important in the elections.

The visiting EC Senior Deputy Election Commissioners asked the district collectors and superintendents of police to take measures to prevent any untoward incident in the polls. They said the elections should be impartial and it should reflect the morality. They said preparation of voters list is very important and pointed that it will help to conduct elections without any controversy. They asked the state officials to respond to the complaints of the political parties and resolve the problems in a transparent manner.

Officials are asked to plan for conducting training of setting up of strong rooms, counting centres, dispatch centres, receipt centres and other polls related works. The Election Commission officials have suggested officials to conduct state and district level training to the officials and the staff.

Systematic voters’ education and electoral participation (sveep) director Sanotsh Ajmera, Under secretary, Election Commission of India, Sanjay Kumar, Andhra Pradesh chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, additional chief electoral officer MN Harendhira, Joint chief electoral officer A Venkateswara Rao and other officials participated in the meeting.