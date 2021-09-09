  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Advanced technology needed to cure cancer, says Minister Alla Nani

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas at HCG Cancer Centre in Vijayawada on Wednesday
x

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas at HCG Cancer Centre in Vijayawada on Wednesday

Highlights

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas alias Alla Nani said on Wednesday that the country needs advanced technology to cure the cancer patients and cancer patients need good treatment for the speedy recovery.

Vijayawada: Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas alias Alla Nani said on Wednesday that the country needs advanced technology to cure the cancer patients and cancer patients need good treatment for the speedy recovery.

He inaugurated Elekta Versa HD System, an advanced linear accelerator system designed to improve patient care and treat a broader spectrum of cancers at the HCG Cancer Centre, Vijayawada.

The Elekta Versa HD System and state-of-art bone marrow transplant unit is the first of its kind in Krishna district.

Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, city Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, YSRCP Vijayawada East in-charge Devineni Avinash and Raj Gore, CEO, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited and others attended the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X