Advanced technology needed to cure cancer, says Minister Alla Nani

Vijayawada: Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas alias Alla Nani said on Wednesday that the country needs advanced technology to cure the cancer patients and cancer patients need good treatment for the speedy recovery.

He inaugurated Elekta Versa HD System, an advanced linear accelerator system designed to improve patient care and treat a broader spectrum of cancers at the HCG Cancer Centre, Vijayawada.

The Elekta Versa HD System and state-of-art bone marrow transplant unit is the first of its kind in Krishna district.

Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, city Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, YSRCP Vijayawada East in-charge Devineni Avinash and Raj Gore, CEO, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited and others attended the event.