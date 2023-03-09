AgriGold: BJP demands white paper on settlement of dues to depositors

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Somu Veerraju demanded that the State government release a white paper on settlement of dues to AgriGold victims. He also flayed the State government for not resolving the problems of lakhs of AgriGold depositors even after almost four years of coming to power. Veerraju recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured prior to the State Assembly elections in 2019 that he would pay an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of depositors who passed away. But he failed to release a single rupee so far, the BJP leader said. He pointed out that 142 depositors have died so far. He also recalled that the Chief Minister had assured to solve the problems of AgriGold depositors within six months of coming to power. But he failed to keep the promise.

The BJP State president wrote an open letter to the Chief Minister on Wednesday seeking justice to the AgriGold depositors.

He said that about 14 lakh depositors have been eagerly waiting for the settlement of their dues. Veerraju asked the government to solve the problems of AgriGold victims immediately.