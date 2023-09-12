Live
- Delays And Technical Issues Disrupt PM's Return After G20 Summit
- Hope for robotic bladder transplantation
- NASA’s Voyager 1 probe become first manmade object to enter interstellar space
- Khammam: Young scientist part of Guinness Record feat
- Nipah virus ‘alert’ in Kozhikode after 2 deaths
- The Physical and Mental benefits of Yoga for women
- 4 dead after landslide hits truck on Jammu-Srinagar highway
- Govt improving amenities at Central jails: Vanitha
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 12 September, 2023
- Seneviratne: From school bus driver to India's left-arm throwdown specialist
Just In
All India Civil Service Tourney: AP wrestling teams selected
The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) conducted wrestling selection trials to select Andhra Pradesh teams to participate in the All India Civil Service Tournament, at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Monday.
Vijayawada: The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) conducted wrestling selection trials to select Andhra Pradesh teams to participate in the All India Civil Service Tournament, at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Monday.
Both men and women teams were selected under the supervision of SAAP Wrestling Coach K Manohar and NTR District Sports Authority (DSA) Chief Coach SA Azeez. The SAAP Wrestling Coach K Manohar will be acting as coach for both teams.
Wrestling Men’s Team-Free Style:
G Vannur Swamy (Anantapur), M Sai Kumar (Vizianagaram), S Pavan Kumar (Anantapur), Y Kartheek (Krishna), K Shankar (NTR district), MV Satya Prasad (NTR district).
Greco Roman:
G Pavan Kalyan (Anantapur), B Prasad (Krishna), K Jagadeesh (Vizianagaram), A Mohan Krishna (Anantapur), O Siva Krishna (Palnadu), M Raja Kumar (Eluru)
Wrestling Women’s Team-Free Style:
Y Tejaswani (Anantapur), T Sree Latha (NTR district), M Souma Sujani (Kakinada), GB Varalakshmi (Kakina), T Jyothirmayi (Visakhapatnam).