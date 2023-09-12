All India Civil Service Tourney: AP wrestling teams selected

Vijayawada: The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) conducted wrestling selection trials to select Andhra Pradesh teams to participate in the All India Civil Service Tournament, at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Monday.

Both men and women teams were selected under the supervision of SAAP Wrestling Coach K Manohar and NTR District Sports Authority (DSA) Chief Coach SA Azeez. The SAAP Wrestling Coach K Manohar will be acting as coach for both teams.

Wrestling Men’s Team-Free Style:

G Vannur Swamy (Anantapur), M Sai Kumar (Vizianagaram), S Pavan Kumar (Anantapur), Y Kartheek (Krishna), K Shankar (NTR district), MV Satya Prasad (NTR district).

Greco Roman:

G Pavan Kalyan (Anantapur), B Prasad (Krishna), K Jagadeesh (Vizianagaram), A Mohan Krishna (Anantapur), O Siva Krishna (Palnadu), M Raja Kumar (Eluru)

Wrestling Women’s Team-Free Style:

Y Tejaswani (Anantapur), T Sree Latha (NTR district), M Souma Sujani (Kakinada), GB Varalakshmi (Kakina), T Jyothirmayi (Visakhapatnam).