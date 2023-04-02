Vijayawada: All set for SSC examinations from tomorrow

Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday stated that all arrangements have been made for conducting the SSC public examinations in the state from April 3 to 18. He said 6,64,152 students will appear for the examination in 3,349 centres to be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. He made it clear that mobile phones and electronic gadgets will not be allowed into examination hall. He addressed the media at the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan head office here on Saturday. He made it clear the students will not be allowed into the examination centre at any cost after 9.30 am.





Only government teachers were appointed for the duty, he said, adding that stern action would be taken against the teachers if they resort to irregularities or malpractice in the examination duty. Only six examinations will be conducted for six subjects from April 3 to 18 and there is a gap between the examinations. The minister said 6,09,070 students will attend the regular examination and 53,410 appear for the supplementary examination. Besides, 1,672 students will appear the open school examinations. Satyanarayana said 682 sitting squads, 156 flying squads have been appointed to monitor and inspection of examinations and CC cameras were installed in 104 examination centres.





Tabs, laptops, mobile phones, earphones, speakers, smart watches and other devices will not be allowed into the examination hall. Invigilation staff have to deposit their mobile phone too at the counter in the examination hall. He warned of stringent action against the errant staff who indulge in the malpractice or irregularities in the examination duty. He said RTC bus free transportation facility will be provided for the students attending the examination and students can travel by showing the hall tickets only.



