Aluminium alloy plant to come up in Nellore dist

Vijayawada: NALCO CMD Sridhar Patra along with MIDHANI CMD Sanjay Kumar Jha met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter's camp office at Tadepalli on Monday. They have brought to the notice of the Chief Minister the problems in regard to infrastructure for setting up high-end aluminium alloy products manufacturing company in Nellore and the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to resolve the problems.

The Chief Minister also suggested to them to set up an MSME park in addition to this project to cater to the needs of equipment manufacturers in defence allied sectors. The high-end aluminium alloy products manufacturing plant is being set up at a cost of Rs 5,500 crore, with production capacity of 60,000 metric tonnes, proving direct and indirect employment to 750-1000 people at Bodduvaripalem in Kodavaluru mandal of Nellore district Under the auspices of Utkarsha Aluminium Dhatu Nigam Limited (UADNL), a joint venture company of NALCO and MIDHANI.

Machilipatnam MP Bala Showry, APIIC VC and MD JNV Subramaniam, Industries director Srijana and CMO officials were present at the meeting.