Amaravati farmers to resume padayatra soon

Vijayawada: Amaravati farmers maha pada yatra will be commenced soon from Ramachandrapuram, according to Amaravati parirakshana samithi JAC convener Siva Reddy.

It may be noted that High Court today quashed the petition filed by AP Government seeking cancellation of permission to Amravati farmers pada yatra. The High Court directed the farmers to follow the guidelines issued by court earlier when they resume their pada yatra. The High Court directed the farmers to participate In the pada yatra with their ID cards and directed the police to issue ID cards if necessary. The court also stated that people can express their solidarity to the farmers pada yatra in any form.

Welcoming the High Court order the Amaravati parirakshana samithi leader Siva Reddy said that they will announce the date of restarting the pada yatra in three to four days.

He said that the police should not try to interrupt the pada yatra. He said that that Amaravati parirakshana Samithi will file a private case on police who took away the CC cameras arranged to farmers pada yatra divya ratham. Objecting the remarks of Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao that Visakha is one and only state capital, the Amaravati parirakshna Samithi leader demanded the reaction of Rayalaseema YSRCP leader on the comments of Dharmana.

It may be noted that Amaravati farmers dropped their maha padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli midway at Rmachandrapuram after completion of 40 days at Ramachandrapuram when the police asked the farmers to show their identity cards.

Protesting against police action, the Amaravati parirakshana Samithi leaders announced break to their pada yatra at Ramchandrapuram. The High Court earlier ordered that the number of participants in the pada yatra should not exceed 600 and supporters should not join the pada yatra.