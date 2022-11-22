Andhra Pradesh cops win medals in national competitions

Vijayawada (NTR District): The Andhra Pradesh police won medals in the All India Lawn Tennis and wrestling competitions held in Delhi and Pune respectively. DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy congratulated the players on Tuesday.

DSP NTV Ram Kumar won gold medal in the singles in 23rd All India Police lawn tennis competitions held in Delhi from November 15 to 18. A total of 125 players participated in the event.

In the doubles event, Additional Superintendents of Police B Satyanarayana and K Koteswara Rao won silver medals. DGP Rajendranath Reddy congratulated the three players.

Police constable B Nukaraju, Anakapalli, won bronze medal in 71st All India police wrestling cluster 2022 competitions held in Pune. Maharashtra police

conducted the national event, in which 26 States and Union Territories and Central police teams participated. The DGP congratulated and felicitated the lawn tennis players and wrestling players at the State police office.

IG LK Rangarao, sports and games and police welfare officer KV Premjit were present.