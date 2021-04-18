Andhra Pradesh Government all set to vaccinate every frontline worker

Vijayawada: The State administration has geared up to complete vaccination of half a million health care workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) as per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said Dr. Arja Srikanth, AP CVD2 Nodal officer.

In a statement here on Sunday, he said that already half a million workers are vaccinated.

Dr Srikanth said that the technology user-friendly app is developed for online monitoring and capturing of individual vaccination data/ information from every corner of the State. This app will be used effectively for the vaccination drive starting on Monday, he added.

He urged all the medical officers to use this app to enter the vaccinated individual details as and when he/she got vaccinated.

Every medical officer is provided with user name and password.

Each medical officer's login provides entire district list of unvaccinated FLWs and HCWs. Individual FLW and HCW details can be searched by using the registration ID or mobile number or name.

An SMS alert will be sent to each frontline and health care worker's mobile as per time slots.

The State Health department has directed all frontline and healthcare workers to complete their vaccination by tomorrow as per their SMS alert time slots.

Dr Srikanth said that it was AP state's yet another important initiative to care its frontline workers who in turn are equipped to fight pandemic effectively.