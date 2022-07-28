Andhra Pradesh Government extending incentives to construction sector, says MLA Malladi Vishnu

Vijayawada(NTR District): Andhra Pradesh has been leading in the country in undertaking development as well as welfare programmes for the people, said Central MLA Malladi Vishnu while addressing a meeting organised by National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) here on Wednesday. NAREDCO founder-chairman Gadde Rajalingam presided over the meeting.

The MLA, the chief guest at the meeting, said that the YSRCP government has been extending various incentives for the construction sector. There were problems during corona pandemic, but now it is back on the track, he said.

Stating that the State government has been considering the request of NAREDCO to conduct a town survey and prepare a master plan, he hailed the construction sector for supporting the government.

NAREDCO secretary Sitaramaiah, central zone president Mukteswara Rao, NAREDCO Vijayawada branch president B Amarnath, NAREDCO general secretary G Hariprasad Reddy, secretary Ratna Kumar, leaders Ch Venkateswarlu, Sudhir and others attended the meeting.