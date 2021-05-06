Andhra Pradesh: Husband kills wife over financial disputes in Vijayawada

The incident took place on Wednesday in Payakapuram LBS Nagar under the Rural Police Station where a butcher brutally stabbed his wife to death. According to the police, Vaddadi Durga Rao and Neeraja (20) got married 4 months ago. When Neeraja's first husband died and Durga Rao's first wife got divorced, they got married for the second time in the presence of elders. Durga Rao works as a helper in a shop on Besant Road. The couple was fine for up to 2 months after getting married. Then came the disputes.



With this, Neeraja stays away from her husband in Vambekalani. In the past, when they were together, Durga had to give Rs 3,000 to Neeraj. She often asked for the money and came to Durga Rao's house in LBS Nagar on Wednesday evening and asked for money stating that she is in financial trouble. An argument broke out between the two in this regard.



Police arrived at the scene after learning of the matter through neighbours. North Zone ACP Shaun Sheikh, in-charge CI Mahendra came and examined. The Clues team collected the evidence. According to a complaint lodged by Neeraja's brother CH Chiranjeevi, the police have registered a case of murder and are investigating.

