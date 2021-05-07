Andhra Pradesh: Police provide green channel for oxygen tanker, saves 400 covid patients in Vijayawada

The quick response of Andhra Pradesh police has saved hundreds of lives in GGH hospital in Vijayawada where the people are undergoing coronavirus treatment. The big accident was averted by delivering oxygen on time. Going into details, an oxygen tanker left Odisha for Vijayawada and had lost the connection with servere after midnight. The information was immediately conveyed to the Vijayawada City Commissioner. He immediately alerted the SPs of the districts along the route from Odisha to Vijayawada.

Police found an oxygen tanker in a dabba near Dharmavaram in East Godavari district. He immediately went and inquired about the driver and said that he was tired and parked the vehicle. The Circle Inspector immediately brought the issue of driver to the attention of superiors. In this backdrop, a green channel was set up for the oxygen tanker on the orders of the authorities. The oxygen tanker was taken to Vijayawada GGH by the police on time through the Green Channel and 400 lives were saved by providing oxygen in time.

About 400 covid victims are being treated with oxygen at GGH. DGP Gautam Sawang and officials congratulated the police for their spontaneity in solving the problems.

Meanwhile, the state has reported as many as 21,954 new cases on Thursday out of 1,10,147 samples tested. The total number of cases mounted to 12,28,186 cases. Meanwhile the death toll also been a concern with more than 50 deaths being reported every day. About 72 people have been dead on Thursday taking the total deaths to 8,446