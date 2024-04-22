  • Menu
Anil confident of winning Narasaraopet LS seat

YSRCP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency P Anil Kumar Yadav and candidate for Sattenapalli Assembly constituency Ambati Rambabu addressing a meeting in Sattenapalli on Sunday
Guntur: YSRCP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency P Anil Kumar Yadav along with Minister for Water Resources and YSRCP candidate for Sattenapalli Assembly constituency Ambati Rambabu conducted election campaign in Sattenapalli town on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he predicted that YSRCP will win the seat along with seven Assembly constituencies in Palnadu district in the elections. Welfare schemes being implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy benefited almost all the families and said TDP is unable to digest the fielding of a BC candidate in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency.

He further said that the Prajagalam public meetings addressed by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was flop in Palnadu district. He alleged that TDP leaders attacked the YSRCP leaders in Mangalagiri and creating problems. He said voters, who defeated Nara Lokesh in 2019, will defeat him again and urged the voters to elect YSRCP candidate for Mangalagiri Assembly constituency Murugudu Lavanya in the elections.

