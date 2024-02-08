Live
Just In
AP BJP chief Purandeswari flags off train to Ayodhya
- 1. Says that this is the first train going to Ayodhya from Andhra Pradesh
- 2. The train carried thousands of Sri Rama devotees to Ayodhya from Guntur rly station
Guntur : BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari said Prime Minister Narendra Modi constructed the temple for Sri Bala Rama in Ayodhya and fulfilled the dream of Sri Rama devotees.
She along with the BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar and Saiva Kshetram seer Siva Swamy flagged off the special train carrying thousands of Sri Rama devotees to Ayodhya at Guntur railway station on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, she said this is the first train going to Ayodhya from Andhra Pradesh. She said Lord Sri Rama idol was consecrated at Ayodhya after 500 years and added that she is seeking blessings of Sri Rama. She stressed on the need to know the history of Lord Sri Rama.
Later, speaking to the media, she said the BJP high command will take a decision on the alliance with other political parties. She said they will follow instructions of the high command. Replying to a question, she said she has seen in the media the news about TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Delhi. BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar said alliance in the elections will not fall in their jurisdiction. He said the party high command will decide on it.
BJP district president Vanama Narendra Kumar, party state vice-president Chandu Sambasiva Rao, leader Uppalapati Srinivasa Rao participated.