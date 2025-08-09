AP brings in 72-hr clearance policy for high-rise buildings

Vijayawada: In a major push to accelerate urban development, the Andhra Pradesh government's Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development announced a new Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) to expedite permissions for high-rise buildings. The new framework mandates that all eligible high-rise building proposals must be cleared within 72 hours.

The MA&UD Department’s Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar stated that the initiative is part of the government's commitment to creating a business-friendly environment and attracting investment. He explained that after a thorough review of previous clearance mechanisms, the Director of Town & Country Planning (DTCP) proposed this new SoP, which has been approved by the government.

The new policy applies to all buildings with 12 or more floors (including TDR floors). A special cell has been established in the DTCP office in Mangalagiri to handle these permissions and ensure they are processed within the 72-hour timeframe.

Kumar said that once a high-rise proposal is submitted, an automated message will be sent instantly to the DTCP, the relevant Commissioner/Vice-Chairperson, and the head of the Town Planning Section in the respective Urban Local Body (ULB).

Then the Commissioner and Town Planning Section Head concerned must inspect the site and submit a detailed report with photos via the APDPMS portal within 36 hours. Failure to meet this deadline will result in an automatic escalation to the DTCP.

After the site report is submitted, the Town Planning Section Head will attend a scrutiny committee meeting at the DTCP office to finalise the proposal, ensuring the entire process is completed within 72 hours.

All Commissioners of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), other urban development authorities, municipal corporations, municipalities, and nagar panchayats have been directed to strictly adhere to this new policy.

The government expects this groundbreaking initiative to significantly reduce project timelines, increase transparency, and create a more predictable and investor-friendly environment for high-rise developments across the state.