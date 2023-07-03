AP Govt to strengthen LED street lights programme

VIJAYAWADA: As part of efforts to strengthen the State’s LED street lighting system in the villages, the State government has decided to conduct extensive survey on scientific basis to identify each electric pole in villages and assess the actual status of the LED street lights functionality.

The survey is expected to be completed in a week and the data will be helpful for the government to strengthen the lighting system in the rural areas. The State government is determined to acquire comprehensive data regarding the LED street lighting project, including the installation of street lights on every electric pole in villages, the luminosity of the lights, their physical condition and their connection to the centralised control monitoring system (CCMS). By rectifying any short comings discovered, the government intends to bolster the entire street lighting system in the State.

A high-level meeting was conducted by Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy along with Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar, Commissioner of PR &RD department A Surya Kumari and officials from the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

At the meeting, the Chief Secretary instructed the officials to collaborate with EESL and design an infallible mechanism to ensure that every LED street light installed by EESL operates with 100 per cent up time.

According to officials, the State government is taking decisive actions to strengthen the rural LED street lights programme as part of its efforts to enhance living standards, socio-economic development and over all wellbeing of the public.

The EESL had already installed 23.63 lakh LED street lights in 10,261 gram panchayats in the State. However, the state government seeks to ascertain the factual functioning of these lights and the CCMS panels wherever installed, which are responsible for automatic switch control.

Special Chief Secretary (PR & RD) B Rajasekhar along with Commissioner (PR & RD) A Surya Kumari said that the district Collectors have been instructed to ensure the success of LED street lighting programme. To gather a comprehensive understanding of the current situation, the government has initiated the survey, which is expected to conclude within a week, they said.

The survey consists of identifying the number of electrical poles, location of pole, whether street light is installed, street light type, installation agency, street light wattage, whether glowing or not glowing, if not glowing the physical condition of light, whether the light is connected with CCMS boxes, whether 3rd wire connected or not and Whether lights are connected to electrical meter. Based on the findings, the state government in collaboration with Energy Efficiency Service Limited (EESL) and other stakeholders will revamp the existing maintenance mechanism.

The ultimate goal of State government is to illuminate every LED street light in every village, thereby elevating the standards of living and quality of life for the rural population.