AP Govt to talk to NGOs on pending issues

Vijayawada: Stating that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has a positive view towards resolve the pending problems of the government employees, minister for housing, information and public relations Kolusu Parthasarathy said on Sunday that the government is contemplating to hold a meeting with the recognised associations of the state government employees and discuss their demands and long-pending issues.

The minister said the role of government employees is very important in the development of the state. Parthasarathy was the chief guest at the retirement function of the APNGOs association senior leader Md Iqbal, who retired as the superintendent of the agriculture department.

Iqbal is the general secretary of NTR district APNGOs association and is well-known as the employees’ association leader for over three decades. The retirement function was organised at a private function hall on MG Road on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Parthasarathy said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is very positive on resolving the pending problems of the government employees. He noted that government employees played a key role in ending the previous YSRCP rule in Andhra Pradesh. He praised the services of APNGOs association leader Md Iqbal.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan, Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, former MLC and former APNGOs association leader P Ashok Babu, APNGOS association NTR district president A Sagar, APNGOs association state leaders DV Ramana, Dastagiri Reddy, Ghantasala Srinivasa Rao and other leaders spoke on the occasion and praised the services of Md Iqbal as a senior leader of APNGOs association for over three decades.