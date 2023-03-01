AP JAC Amaravati chalks out agitational programme

Vijayawada: The AP JAC Amaravati employees union leaders handed over notice to chief secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy at the Secretariat on Tuesday over the failure of government to fulfill the assurances given by Chief Minister and ministers' sub-committee during February last year. The JAC leaders decided to launch protests from March 9 to April 3 in a phased manner to get their demands solved.





After handing over the notice to chief secretary, JAC leaders Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, Damodara Rao and Phaniperraju speaking to media persons expressed concern over failure of government to credit salaries on 1st of every month. They said if the government failed to give written assurance on release of arrears of employees, they will stage state wide protests from March 9.





As per the employees protest schedule, the association leaders will seek the support of other trade unions on March 1, from March 2 to 5, tour all the districts to make employees associations ready for protests, on March 9 and 10, stage black badge protests, lunch hour protest on March 13 and 14, dharna at collectors offices on March 15, 17 and 20, pen down protest on March 21, 'work to rule' from March 21 and dharnas in front of all govt offices on March 24, Chalo collectorate programme on April 3 and finally on April 5, JAC state executive meeting will be held to decide future course of action for Phase II.