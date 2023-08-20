AP State govt sets up helpline for students deported from US

Vijayawada: The state government with the initiative of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is looking into Telugu students deported by US authorities and will address it to the ministry of external affairs, Government of India for resolving this at the earliest as all students have a valid USA visa for higher studies in the USA and also keeping in view of the careers of these students of AP.

A statement from the CMO on Saturday said the government acknowledges the guideline that a valid USA visa does not guarantee entry into the US and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the port of entry (USA immigration) should also be convinced for granting entry into the USA.

“Our students with visas and about to travel to the USA are hereby advised to be well prepared to be able to answer any questions from the CBP authorities at immigration in the USA. Ensure to carry all proofs of financials and other relevant documents, understanding of USA immigration (non-immigrant visa) laws, knowledge about the University and the course, etc.,” the release said.

Students who have been deported may reach out to APNRT Society, a government entity which besides NRI services is also a specialised body for overseas education admission and counselling process, predeparture orientation, post arrival services, long term tracking, etc.,

It is advised not to fall for misleading and false promises of few Education Consultants and other agencies in the abroad education field. It is always better to go through reputed agencies.

As per the US laws, all persons arriving at a port-of-entry to the United States are subject to inspection by US Customs and Border Protection officers.

When our students were interviewed, CBP officers may have thought that they may be potential violators of immigration laws of the USA as they gave unsatisfactory answers at the time of immigration when asked about financial proofs for sustenance in the USA, about University Admission documentation and other issues, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

For any assistance, students can reach out to APNRTS, helpline numbers at +91 863 2340678; +91 85000 27678 (W) that are available 24/7 or email at [email protected] or [email protected].

CM enquires about students, orders all help

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the plight of students deported from USA and directed the officials to collect their details and extend necessary help.



It may be noted that 21 Indian students, including many Telugu students were deported from the US. The CM directed the CMO officials to contact the external affairs ministry in this regard.

The immigration officials at Atlanta, Chicago, and San Fransisco airports collected the documents from Indian students and said to have deported them without stating any reason. Parents of these deported students are expressing concern over the future of their children.