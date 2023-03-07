  • Menu
APSCHE Chairman meets Guv

APSCHE Chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy calling on Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Monday


Vijayawada (NTR district): Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, the Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), paid a courtesy visit to Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Monday.


Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Dr A Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Dr YSR University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr K Babji and Dr BR Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor Prof N Venkata Rao were among others, who called on the Governor.

Radhakrishna Sreepada, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Andhra Pradesh Circle, has also called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan, on a courtesy visit. Anil Kumar Singhal, Principal Secretary to Governor was present during the meetings.




