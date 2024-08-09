APSRTC purchased 1,400 new buses: Transport Minister

Vijayawada: Minister for transport, youth welfare and sports Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy has stated that the APSRTC has purchased 1400 new buses and strengthened the fleet of buses and services to the passengers.

Along with MLAs Badedi Radha Krishnaiah, Ch Prabhakar, and S Roshan Kumar, the minister flagged off 26 new RTC buses (star liner, super luxury and Ultra Deluxe) at Eluru bus station on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that the state government would strengthen the APSRTC and will enhance amenities to the RTC bus passengers. He said passengers and workers are like two eyes to the State government and the welfare of workers and services to the passengers are equally important.

The minister has alleged the YSRCP government has not purchased even a single bus in five years. He said the NDA government is trying to fulfil the promises made to the people before the elections.

He said the government is distributing pensions to 65 lakh beneficiaries on the first of every month and Anna canteens will be reopened on August 15. He said the state government is an employee-friendly government and assured the RTC workers that their grievances will be addressed.

State Public Transport Department Executive Director Gopinath Reddy, deputy transport commissioner S Santa Kumari, Eluru Revenue Development Officer SK Khaja Vali, APSRTC officials of Eluru, East Godavari, Kakinada and Krishna districts attended the event.