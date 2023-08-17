Army recruitment rally from Aug 20

Live
As many as 5,000 candidates are expected to participate in the rally in Narasaraopet
Narasaraopet: Army recruitment office, Guntur will conduct the army recruitment rally from August 20 to August 26 in Narasaraopet for the recruitment of Agniveer (general duty), Agniveer (technical duty), Agniveer (tradesman), Agniveer (clerk and storekeeper). Candidates from Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, Tirupati, Annamaiah, Chittoor, Potti Sriramulu Nellore, and Sathya Sai districts will participate in the rally.
The army recruitment rally will be conducted under the aegis of South India Area HQ Recruitment zone, Chennai. As many as 5000 candidates are expected to participate in the rally.
Palnadu district collector Siva Shankar Lotheti, Col Puneet Kumar reviewed the arrangements in Narasaraopet on Wednesday. Speaking to media, Siva Shankar Lotheti urged the candidates to make the Army Recruitment Rally a grand success. He supervised the arrangements for conducting the rally at Narasaraopet Sports Stadium.
He said they have made all the arrangements for the convenience of the candidates. They have provided sheds, drinking water facilities, temporary toilets, and electricity.