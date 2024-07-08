  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Arrangements made for free sand supply

Arrangements made for free sand supply
x
Highlights

Guntur: District administration has taken steps to supply sand free of cost from Monday according to the norms released by the state government. The...

Guntur: District administration has taken steps to supply sand free of cost from Monday according to the norms released by the state government. The consumers will have to bear loading and transport costs.

Sand supply details will be available on the Mines and Geology Department website. The consumers who want to take sand must bring their Aadhar and documents and lift the sand stock points at Munnangi, Gundumeda, Kollipara, Tallayapalem and Lingayapalem. Officials have taken steps to supply sand without any irregularities. The department has taken steps to supply sand on a first cum first served basis.

Meanwhile, the district collector S Nagalakshmi conducted a review meeting and directed the officials to take necessary steps to supply sand at free of cost.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X