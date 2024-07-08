Arrangements made for free sand supply

Guntur: District administration has taken steps to supply sand free of cost from Monday according to the norms released by the state government. The consumers will have to bear loading and transport costs.

Sand supply details will be available on the Mines and Geology Department website. The consumers who want to take sand must bring their Aadhar and documents and lift the sand stock points at Munnangi, Gundumeda, Kollipara, Tallayapalem and Lingayapalem. Officials have taken steps to supply sand without any irregularities. The department has taken steps to supply sand on a first cum first served basis.

Meanwhile, the district collector S Nagalakshmi conducted a review meeting and directed the officials to take necessary steps to supply sand at free of cost.