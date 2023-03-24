Artiste Krishna receives Kowtha Purnanandam Award

Dr PVN Krishna, noted verse drama artiste, writer and director, was presented Kowtha Purnanandam Memorial Award for 2023 at Kowtha Purnananda Kala Vedika here on Wednesday. Kowtha Purnananda Vilas Trust instituted the Kowtha Purnanandam Memorial Award.





Dr PVN Krishna has produced many verse dramas like Pridhvi Raj, Sri Krishna Rayabaram, Usha Parinayam and portrayed many mythological characters and he wrote most of the dramas. He also worked in promoting verse drama and taught many youngsters. Besides working as State president for Samskara Bharathi, he organised Saibaba Natyamandali. Recently he produced 'Swatantra Sangramam' in two parts with about 70 artistes including technical experts.





At the Kowtha Purnanandam Memorial Award function, Dr PVN Krishna delivered an impressive lecture on 'Verse drama efforts during freedom fighting period'. He quoted many writers, who propagated for freedom through their dramas. Kowtha Purnanandam Vilas Choultry Managing Trustee Kowtha Venkata Subba Rao presented the Kowtha Purnanandam memorial award to Dr PVN Krishna. Later, a classical music concert was also organised. Sizable number of people were present in this programme.



