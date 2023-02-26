Attack on TDP office: Ramaiah demands thorough probe

Vijayawada: TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah has demanded that a detailed inquiry should be conducted into the recent attack on the TDP office in Gannavaram and the culprits should be brought to justice.





He alleged that the YSRCP government has been registering false cases on the TDP leaders and sending them to jails. Varla Ramaiah on Saturday visited the TDP office which was attacked by miscreants and also inspected office furniture. Addressing the media at the TDP office, he said that the TDP would expose the State-sponsored terrorism and would make efforts to root it out. He questioned whether it is justified to register cases against the TDP leaders after the attack on TDP office.





He alleged that the police have made a false claim that Circle Inspector Kanaka Rao was injured during stone pelting by TDP leaders. He said that the government also registered a false case against Pattabhiram and harassed him using the third degree.





Varla Ramaiah has demanded the arrest of Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi for the attack on the TDP office. The TDP politburo member has alleged that the police were watching like silent spectators when the YSRCP workers attacked the TDP office.





He alleged that the attackers of the TDP office were roaming on the roads and the TDP leaders were kept behind the bars due to registration of false cases. He warned that the TDP would launch big agitation if the government failed to withdraw the cases registered against TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram.











