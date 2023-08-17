Awareness camp on loans to Brahmins on Sept 10

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Cooperative Credit Society Limited will be organising an awareness programme at 11 am in Gayatri Convention Hall, Satyanarayanapuram Vijayawada on the sanction of loans to the Brahmins and implementation of schemes by the society on September 10.

The Credit Society in a press release on Wednesday stated that loans are sanctioned to Brahmins under various schemes from Rs 45,000 to Rs 10 lakh depending on the scheme and profession. Senior branch manager of the society G Srinivas said the chief guest of the programme will be Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu.

Entrepreneurs can get business loans by submitting the project report and mortgage of the property.

Under Purohita Mithra four Purohits working in small temples can get a group loan of Rs 1,60,000. Under the Archaka Mithra scheme loans will be sanctioned 18 times on their wages maximum up to Rs 10 lakh for the priests working in 6A and 6B temples. Business loans will be sanctioned up to Rs 2 lakh for starting new businesses.

Under the Arundhati scheme, three Brahmin women can get a loan of up to Rs 1.45 lakh at a low-interest rate. For Brahmin men loan of Rs 45,000 for self-employment and a loan of Rs 1,50,000 will be sanctioned to Brahmin men under the Vasishta scheme. Brahmin teachers and Brahmin journalists can get loans up to Rs 50,000 under Acharya Mithra and Samachara Mithra. Further information can be obtained from mobile Nos 9281029466, 9502709946 and the landline No 0866-2538448, he said.