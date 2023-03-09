Awareness on kidney health stressed

Maintaining kidney health is crucial to the overall health and wellbeing of people, said Dr AVSSN Sridhar, Manipal Hospital Consultant Nephrologist and Kidney Transplant Physician. It is important to create awareness among the people about kidney health and care, he added. He said that improved accessibility could help avoid the onset and progression of kidney diseases.





On the occasion of World Kidney Day, the Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, initiated a programme on Thursday. onsultant Urologist & Kidney Transplant surgeon Dr Ravi Shankar Ganji said a health awareness programme would be helpful in and around the city to understand kidney health. The post-operative care for transplant patients is provided in a separate unit called KTRR under strict infection control norms, he said.





This provides for standardised protocol-based care given by qualified nurses and 24-hour supervision by a Nephrologist, he added. Hospital Director Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi said that in India, about 10% of the adult population suffers from chronic kidney diseases, giving rise to about 30,000 new dialysis cases annually.



