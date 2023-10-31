B Pharmacy, Pharm D counselling schedule released

Vijayawada: Director of Technical Education and APEAPCET convener Chadalavada Nagarani on Monday released the admission schedule of B Pharmacy and Pharm-D courses across the State after the government extended permission to pharmacy colleges recently.



In a statement here, Nagarani said that admission schedule for MPC and BiPC students would be separate. MPC students should pay processing fee online from November 1 to 8. Verification of certificates would be undertaken at help centres on November 8 and 9. Registration of options would be undertaken for three days from November 10. However, the options could be changed on November 12. Seat allotments would be completed by November 14 and students have to report at their respective colleges on November 15 and 16.

Likewise, BiPC students should pay processing fee online from November 1 to 8. However, there would be changes in admission process. Certificates should be verified at the help centres or online from November 9 to 11 for three days. The options could be registered from November 11 to 13 and the options could be changed if needed on November 14. Admission process would be completed by November 17 and students need to report in their respective colleges from November 18 to 21.