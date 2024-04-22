Balineni Srinivasa Reddy to file nomination today

Ongole: The YSR Congress Party Ongole Assembly candidate Balineni Srinivasa Reddy will be filing his nomination papers to the returning officer at the RDO Office opposite the district collectorate on Monday.

The YSRCP Prakasam district leaders informed that Balineni Srinivasa Reddy will start a rally from the Kurnool Road flyover at 08.00 am and reach the Church Centre. Later, he will submit the nomination papers to the returning officer.

Speaking at the campaign, Srinivasa Reddy said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offered the best rule for the public in the last five years. CM introduced the secretariat system, and volunteer system, making the state the only state providing welfare pensions at the doorstep of the beneficiaries.

Ongole constituency was developed in the last five years, and the government distributed 25,000 housing plots to the poor.